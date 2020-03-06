Citigroup Inc. Has $64.88 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Taubman Centers worth $64,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCO. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 177.4% in the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

