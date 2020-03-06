Citigroup Inc. Has $68.69 Million Stake in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.07% of Fanhua worth $68,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANH opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Fanhua Inc has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fanhua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

