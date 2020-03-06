Citigroup Inc. Has $88.65 Million Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $88,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $236.05 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $175.07 and a 52-week high of $269.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

