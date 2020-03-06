Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 431.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665,709 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.52% of Liberty Property Trust worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,747,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

