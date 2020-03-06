Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $58,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

