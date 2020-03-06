Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,002 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $277.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

