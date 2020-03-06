Citigroup Inc. Purchases 278,359 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $153,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.