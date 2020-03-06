Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,914 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,250,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.43 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

