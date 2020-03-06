Citigroup Inc. Purchases 75,281 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Steris worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $131,374,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Steris by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steris stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $168.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.56.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

