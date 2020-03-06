Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $43,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

