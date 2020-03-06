Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 1,722,007.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722,007 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.09% of Envista worth $51,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000.

Envista stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

