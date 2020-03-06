Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $49,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $63.87 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

