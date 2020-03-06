Citigroup Inc. Sells 178,173 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.