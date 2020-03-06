Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

CMS opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

