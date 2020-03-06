Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $40,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,007,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $107.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

