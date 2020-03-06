Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

