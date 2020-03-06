Claymore (CLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

