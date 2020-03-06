CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s (CCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $955.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 193.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 983,290 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

