CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $25,438.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,410,230 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

