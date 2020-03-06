CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

