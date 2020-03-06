CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0014

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $276,502.00 and $12,065.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

