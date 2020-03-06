Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CL opened at $72.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

