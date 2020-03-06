Comparing Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & Heritage Insurance (NASDAQ:HRTG)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Unico American alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unico American and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -3.94% -2.13% -0.95% Heritage Insurance 5.60% 6.33% 1.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $33.61 million 0.94 -$3.17 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.70 $28.64 million $0.95 12.78

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Risk & Volatility

Unico American has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Unico American on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.