Conceal Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market capitalization of $575,725.00 and $60,675.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,650,719 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,462 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

