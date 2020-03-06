Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,501 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Constellium worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,396,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,738,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 189,225 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,487,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

