ContentBox Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $210,742.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

