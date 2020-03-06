Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 65,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

