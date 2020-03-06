CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $717.39 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.71.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

