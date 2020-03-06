Counterparty Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $3,377.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,365 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

