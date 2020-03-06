Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. 41,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.