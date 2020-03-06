Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $86,548.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.34. 170,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,023. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.88. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

