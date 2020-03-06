Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

Shares of INTU opened at $287.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

