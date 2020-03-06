Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Spotify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

