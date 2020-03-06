Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

