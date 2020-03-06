Credit Agricole S A Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

