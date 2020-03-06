CREDIT Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a market cap of $148,250.00 and approximately $69,775.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

