Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,210,173 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

