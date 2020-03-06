Dan J. Sanders Sells 5,506 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SFM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.