Datacoin Trading Up 3% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,490.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

