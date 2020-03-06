Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Trimmed by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd cut its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,055,959 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 100.0% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of Datadog worth $156,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a PE ratio of -315.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

