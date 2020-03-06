Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $50,105.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. In the last week, Datum has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

