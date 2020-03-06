Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $48.93 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Upbit and Kucoin. Decentraland has a market cap of $48.93 million and $18.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, UEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Liqui, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bibox, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Bancor Network, BigONE and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

