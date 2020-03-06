DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $4,293.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, RightBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

