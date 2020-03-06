DeVault (DVT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, DeVault has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $99,338.00 and $208.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 215,486,641 coins and its circulating supply is 181,508,590 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

