Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $572,840.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $572,840.00 and $1,373.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 58% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,434,664 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

