Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) CFO Buys $63,600.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,412. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.98. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 847,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

