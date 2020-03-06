Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $336.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.