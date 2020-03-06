Dimension Chain (EON) Market Cap Hits $58.68 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

