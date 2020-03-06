Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Douglas Emmett worth $37,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE DEI traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,353. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

