Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,851 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Orthopediatrics worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

KIDS opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $766.06 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.30. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

